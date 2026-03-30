Karnataka Tragedy: 6-Month-Old Baby Dies After Choking On Dried Hibiscus Flower In Mysuru | Canva

In a tragic incident in Karnataka’s Mysuru district, a six-month-old baby lost his life after accidentally swallowing a dried hibiscus flower kept at home for pooja.

Incident In Doddahejjoor Village

The incident took place in Doddahejjoor village near Hunsur, where the infant, identified as Chinmay Gowda, was playing at home with his elder sibling on Saturday.

During playtime, the child reportedly picked up a dried hibiscus flower placed at the house entrance.

Accidental Swallowing Leads To Distress

According to reports, the baby put a piece of the dried flower into his mouth. When the sibling tried to remove it, the infant ended up swallowing it.

Soon after, the child began struggling to breathe, causing panic among family members.

Rushed To Hospitals, Succumbs

The infant was immediately taken to a hospital in Hanagodu for initial treatment and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced care.

Despite medical efforts, the baby could not be saved.

Tragic Reminder For Household Safety

The incident highlights the risks posed by small objects left within reach of infants, especially during everyday household practices.