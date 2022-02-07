Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry in Kundapura college; to be seated in separate classrooms

Students wearing hijab were on Monday allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College in Karnataka's Kundapura. However they will be seated in separate classrooms, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College, Kundapura today but they will be seated in separate classrooms. Latest visuals from the campus. pic.twitter.com/rEE8HfVzR1 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

This comes after students protested against disallowing hijab in educational institutions in the state.

The protests have triggered a political row with the Congress and the BJP attacking each other over the issue.

Meanwhile, the pre-University education board on Saturday released a circular stating that only the uniform that the school administration decided can be allowed to be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

With ANI Inputs.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:01 AM IST