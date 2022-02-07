e-Paper Get App

India reports 83,876 new COVID-19 cases, 895 deaths in last 24 hours
Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Karnataka: Students wearing hijab allowed entry in Kundapura college; to be seated in separate classrooms

FPJ Web Desk
ANI

ANI

Students wearing hijab were on Monday allowed entry into the campus of Government PU College in Karnataka's Kundapura. However they will be seated in separate classrooms, news agency ANI reported.

This comes after students protested against disallowing hijab in educational institutions in the state.

The protests have triggered a political row with the Congress and the BJP attacking each other over the issue.

Meanwhile, the pre-University education board on Saturday released a circular stating that only the uniform that the school administration decided can be allowed to be worn and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.

With ANI Inputs.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
