Karnataka: State govt seeks 4 weeks' time to discuss ban of Ola, Uber auto service

Ola and Uber have submitted an interim application for charging more fare for the use of services of autos.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Picture for representation | File
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday sought four weeks' time from the High Court to find a solution to the banning of services of autos in Ola, Uber and other cab aggregators.

Separate petitions have been filed in this regard from ANI Technologies Private limited and Uber India Technologies Private Limited with regards to the order by the state government for Ola and Uber to stop service of autos.

The petition was taken up by the bench headed by Justice M.G.S. Kamal. The bench had issued directions to the government to find a solution in connection with the issue earlier.

The counsel for the government submitted to the court that they needed more time to discuss the issue of stopping auto services in cab aggregators and sought time.

Agreeing to its request, the bench granted the required time to the government.

Ola and Uber have submitted an interim application for charging more fare for the use of services of autos. The court had asked the government to submit objections to the interim application.

