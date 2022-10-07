Ola, Uber rickshaws banned from Bengaluru roads after complaints about overcharging

The transport commissioner also added that the aggregators can only provide cab services, and auto services violate regulations. |

It’s always convenient to book a ride with a few taps on your smartphone instead of looking for a cab late at night or when you are running late for a meeting. But ride hailing platforms are known to squeeze out exorbitant rates in lieu of the easy mobility that they are offering in Indian cities. After being pulled up over surge pricing and cancellation charges, now Ola, Uber and Rapido have been barred from providing auto-rickshaw services in Bengaluru.



Comfort hurting finances?



The three ride aggregators have received notices from the Karnataka Transport Department, ordering them to stop their rickshaw operations within three days. The decision came after commuters complained about the companies overcharging them even for short distances. Many have also called out Ola and Uber for charging at least Rs 100, even if they travel for less than two kilometres. The transport commissioner has also mentioned that aggregators are only allowed to provide cab services, a the auto-rickshaw services are going against regulations.



Auto drivers also unhappy with aggregators



This ultimatum to ride hailing services to halt rickshaw rides, comes after almost 300 cases of overcharging were registered against them last month. Apart from passengers, auto drivers are also unhappy with the platforms, as their union is set to launch a Namma Yatri app of its own against Ola and Uber.



Ride hailing platforms have also faced opposition from local taxi and auto unions in Mumbai in the past, while auto-rickshaw drivers in Chennai went on a strike earlier this year, demanding a ban on private apps. They also called on the government to create an app of its own with a 15 per cent commission.



Drivers stressed by fuel prices



Even as apps are charging high rates, Uber and Ola drivers had started turning off ACs and asking for extra money to turn them on, to protest rising fuel prices earlier this year. They later protested against CNG rates in Delhi, leaving passengers to struggle with surge pricing during their strike.