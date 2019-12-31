Karnataka: State forest department converts wasteland into medicinal plant garden in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: The state forest department and the Western Ghats Task Force in Shivamogga have converted a wasteland into a medicinal plant garden after dedicated over a decade of time and efforts on the initiative.

"From the last ten years, we were working on it. We collected rare endangered species from the Western Ghats and planted here. It is a natural oxygen centre.

It is a very good model for our state and a unique step taken in Shivamogga," AH Ashisara Chairman State Biodiversity Board told ANI.