 Karnataka Shocker: Woman Paraded Nude In Belagavi For Questioning Land Encroachment
Based on the complaint by the survivor's daughter, the police said on Thursday that they have taken up the case for investigation

PTIUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
The video of a woman who was allegedly paraded nude here around seven months ago has recently gone viral, police said. Based on the complaint by the survivor's daughter, the police said on Thursday that they have taken up the case for investigation.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on July 31, 2023 when the survivor and her son were beaten up by her rivals for questioning the encroachment of half-an-acre of land on the three acres of land allotted to her by the government. The accused not only paraded her nude and beat up her family, but also threatened her with dire consequences if she lodged a complaint, the complainant alleged.

The matter came to light on Thursday when the survivor's daughter lodged a complaint. Senior officers of the Belagavi district administration have camped in the village to probe it further. This incident is a reminder of a similar one that took place in Vantamuri village in Belagavi district where a woman was attacked on December 11, 2023 after her son eloped with a girl from his own community. 

