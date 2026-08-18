Karnataka Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Her 62-Year-Old Father Over Property Dispute In Vijayapura

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Vijayapura: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Vijaypura. A 62-year-old was reportedly killed by his daughter, her lover and another man over disputes over property and the elderly man's opposition to their relationship.

The police have arrested two accused, while one remains at large. The deceased has been identified as Siddappa Anjutagi. His body was found roadside. Police initially suspected that unidentified assailants had killed the retired teacher and fled the spot.

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During the probe, based on a complaint filed by Siddappa's elder daughter Nikhita, police uncovered the alleged involvement of his younger daughter, Priyanka.

Property disputes and relationship

Siddappa had retired around two years ago and had received retirement benefits. He also owned property in his village, according to police, adding that disputes over the property had led to frequent arguments between Siddappa and Priyanka.

Priyanka's husband, Suresh Masali, died during the COVID-19 pandemic. She later developed a relationship with auto driver Santosh Sindhe while living in Vijayapura. Siddappa opposed the relationship and had also refused to give Priyanka a share in the property, according to investigators.

Police suspect these issues had been a source of tension between the father and daughter. On August 15, Priyanka allegedly had another argument with Siddappa over the property. Police said the argument escalated, after which she allegedly called Santosh to the house.

Siddappa allegedly strangled

Santosh allegedly arrived later that night at the house with his friend, Gururaj Biradar. The two first strangled Siddappa and then assaulted him with a large stone used for breaking roads, resulting in his death. They allegedly dumped the body by the roadside before fleeing, NDTV reported, citing sources.

Search for third accused

Priyanka and Santosh have been arrested in connection with the case. Police are searching for Gururaj Biradar. Further probe in the matter is underway.