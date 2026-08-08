Karnataka Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide Over Workplace Harassment In Mysuru

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Mysuru: A disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka's Mysuru. A woman reportedly died by suicide after consuming pesticide. She alleged workplace harassment in her suicide note. The incident took place in Hinkal within the limits of Vijayanagar police station in Mysuru.

The deceased has been identified as Nageshwari. She was working as a Tata product promoter at Reliance Mart in Hinakal. She was employed through PPMS Agency, a marketing company, according to NDTV.

Nageshwari had been facing difficulties at her workplace for the past four months after a woman identified as Dolly was appointed as a supervisor, according to the allegations mentioned in the suicide note.

Family claims workplace distress

The deceased woman's family claimed that she was distressed for the past. Till the time of publishing the article, no response from the company she worked for was available publicly.

Nageshwari had been under mental distress for the past 15 days and had told them that she was facing harassment at her workplace, according to her family.

Allegations of unfair treatment

Nageshwari accused her superiors of targeting and harassing her over matters that were not her fault. She also alleged that she had not been given a weekly day off for four months and was denied emergency leave. She further alleged that she was sacked after questioning the unfair treatment against her.

Police launch probe

A probe has been launched and police are investigating the death and the allegations of workplace harassment. The incident has raised questions over toxic workplace environment.