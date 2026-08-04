Fake VIP Darshan Scam: Mysuru Woman Duped Of ₹4,000 At Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Police Recover Money - VIDEO

A woman from Mysuru, Karnataka, allegedly fell victim to a fake VIP darshan scam while visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi during the holy month of Sawan. The accused, posing as a temple priest, reportedly promised expedited entry into the shrine and collected Rs 4,000 from the devotee before disappearing without arranging the promised darshan.

The incident came to light after the woman sought help from police personnel deployed near the temple. Officers quickly tracked down the accused and ensured that the money was returned to her.

How the alleged scam unfolded

With lakhs of devotees arriving at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple during Sawan, long queues and heightened security have become a common sight. Amid the heavy rush, Nandini and her family, who had travelled from Mysuru for the pilgrimage, were reportedly approached by a man dressed as a priest.

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Claiming that he could arrange a VIP darshan and help them avoid the long waiting time, the man convinced the family to pay Rs 4,000 through an online transaction. Trusting his assurances, Nandini transferred the amount.

However, after receiving the payment, the man allegedly vanished without providing the promised service. Suspecting that they had been cheated, the family immediately informed the police stationed near the temple premises.

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Police trace the accused and recover the money

The police responded swiftly after receiving the complaint and located the alleged fraudster within a short time. In a video that has since gone viral on X, officers can be seen questioning the man over taking money from devotees for a service that is officially free.

One police personnel is heard saying, “Saari duniya jo hai free mein itne badhiya se darshan kar rahi hai, tum Rs 4,000 bahar ke aadmi se le rahe ho (The whole world is having such a good darshan and you are taking Rs 4,000 from an outsider)."

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The police then instructed the accused to refund the money to the woman on the spot.

An officer also reassured the family by saying, “Madam, main aapko darshan karwa raha hoon, aap pareshan mat hoiye (Madam, I will facilitate your darshan, you please don’t worry)."

The devotees were subsequently assisted with their temple visit.

Viral video sparks reactions online

The incident has prompted widespread discussion on social media, with many users urging pilgrims to remain cautious of individuals offering paid VIP darshan services around temples.

One user wrote, “Every pilgrim needs to watch this. Never pay anyone outside for ‘VIP’ or ‘quick’ darshan. It’s free. Always ask the police if in doubt."

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Another commented, “Good job done by police. These kinds of priests are just looting innocent devotees. Devotees should be thankful to police. Not every time these people will be lucky, and hence it’s time for devotees to become smart and not fall prey to these kinds of robbers."

A third user said, “Bahut achha kam kiya police ne. Bhagwan ke nam par log lutne ka dhandha bana liye hain. Aise logon ko mandir parisar mein pravesh par rok lagani chahiye."