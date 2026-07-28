Karnataka Shocker: Man Hangs Wife Over Extramarital Affair, Video Calls Her Parents To Show Her Dying

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Bagalkot : A shocking and disturbing incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bagalkot district. A man allegedly hanged his 23-year-old wife to death with a green dupatta over suspicion of an extramarital affair.

The accused recorded a video of the woman struggling for her life and shared it with friends and family. He also showed his in-laws their daughter's helplessness during a video call.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagyashree Jigalur, and the accused as Praveen Jigalur. The incident took place on Sunday evening. According to the preliminary probe, Praveen allegedly assaulted his wife with a wooden log before hanging her at their house.

The couple had been living separately after Bhagyashree left her matrimonial home around two months ago following frequent arguments and had been staying with her parents.

Praveen had reportedly convinced her to return on the assurance that they would live together peacefully. However, she was allegedly killed the same evening after returning home.

Police begin investigation

Bilagi police arrived at the crime scene soon after receiving the information and launched a probe. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway.