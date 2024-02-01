Karnataka Shocker: Husband House-Arrests Wife For 12 Years On Suspicion Of Her Character In Mysuru, Police Rescues Her

Detained wife | X

Bengaluru, February 1: In a shocking incident in Karnataka, a husband had house-arrested his wife for 12 years on suspicion of her character in Hirege village of Mysuru district. After receiving a tip-off, the police raided the house and rescued the victim, Suma on Wednesday night and also arrested the accused husband, Sannalaiah.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Suma is the third wife of the accused. Since the day of their marriage, he had been suspecting her. In the first week of marriage, he had locked her up in a room at their residence.

First Two Wives Had Left Accused

Unable to endure his torture, allegedly the first two wives had left the accused. The husband locked the door with three locks and warned his wife not to talk to anyone.

He even forbade her from using the toilet located outside the house. The accused had placed a bucket inside the room for this purpose, and he himself disposed it. Unable to witness the plight, a relative of the victim had informed the police about the incident.

House Raided To Rescue Detained Wife

The team, comprising ASI Subhan, advocate Siddappaji, and social activist Jasheela, raided the house and rescued the victim. The accused husband had threatened his wife that if she stepped out of the house or attempted to talk to anyone, he would harm her.

Although the victim's mother approached local leaders to find a solution, the accused did not relent and continued his cruelty. The victim has two children from the accused, who now have been sent to her parents’ house.

Victim Narrates Her Ordeal:

“My husband locked me up and did not allow me to talk to my children freely. He would repeatedly slap me for no reason. Everyone in the village is scared of him. He wouldn’t allow my children to be with me until he came home late at night. I had to give them food through the small window,” explained the victim, Suma. Police said that investigation is underway.