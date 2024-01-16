Karnataka Shocker: Hindu Activist Distributing 'Akshata' Ahead Of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha Assaulted By Opponents In Dakshina Kannada

A man associated with a Hindu organisation in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly assaulted for distribute 'akshata' ahead of the January 22 Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony. The miscreants also allegedly attacked the victim's mother when she tried to intervene.

The incident happened in Puttur and was reported Tuesday. The victim, identified as Santosh, met with opposition when trying to distribute 'akshata'. Despite the opposition, Santosh proceeded to share the 'akshata', following which he was allegedly assaulted. Sadly, when Santhosh's mother was also attacked when tried to stop the assault. Both Santosh and his mother sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puttur.

BJP condemns attack

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the attack, demanding immediate against the accused. Former MLA Sanjeeva Mathandur visited the injured activist and his mother, describing the incident as politically motivated. He urged the government and the police department to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the assault.

A case has been registered at the Puttur rural police station in connection with the attack.

Ram Lalla idol to be installed on January 18

Meanwhile, the recently crafted idol of Ram Lalla by Arun Yogiraj, a sculptor based in Mysuru, has been chosen for installation at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya, as confirmed by Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Rai announced that the current idol of Ram Lalla, revered for the past 70 years, will also find its place in the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple on Jnuary 18.

Scheduled for January 22, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is set to commence at 12:20 pm. Rai provided details about the new idol, mentioning that it is crafted from stone and estimated to weigh between 150-200 kg.