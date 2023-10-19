 Karnataka Shocker: Father Kills Toddler Son By Throwing Him Into Lake In Mysuru; Accused Arrested
Karnataka Shocker: Father Kills Toddler Son By Throwing Him Into Lake In Mysuru; Accused Arrested

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Father Kills Toddler Son By Throwing Him Into Lake In Mysuru | Representative Photo

Mysuru, October 19: In a shocking case, a man killed his son by throwing him into a lake here, said police on Thursday. The incident took place in the limits of Periyapatna police station and the accused father has been arrested, said police. The accused was identified as Ganesh, a resident of Makodu village near Periyapatna town. Police said the accused and his wife Laxmi had three children. First two are daughters and Laxmi died during the delivery of the third child.

He fought with his mother and took his one-and-a-half-year-old son away

Ganesh had left his two daughters in the village with his mother Anjanamma, and had taken his son to Bengaluru. Later, he returned to the village and resided with his mother. Four days ago, he fought with his mother and took his one-and-a-half-year-old son away from the house.

He threw the child into the lake and disappeared

Later, he threw the child into the lake and disappeared. The villagers found the body of the toddler in the lake and informed the police. After coming to know about the development, the mother-in-law of the accused lodged a complaint against him with the police and suspected that he might have killed the kid.

Ganesh was arrested & confessed to the crime

The police nabbed Ganesh on Wednesday who confessed to the crime. He told the police that as he was not able to take care of the child, he threw him into the late. Further investigation is on.





