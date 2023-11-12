 Karnataka Shocker: Family Of 4 Including 3 Children Stabbed To Death In Udupi; Probe On
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: Family Of 4 Including 3 Children Stabbed To Death In Udupi; Probe On

Karnataka Shocker: Family Of 4 Including 3 Children Stabbed To Death In Udupi; Probe On

According to Police, a masked man forcibly entered the house and brutally attacked Hasina (46) and her three children aged 23, 21 and 12. Another woman was seriously injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Representational Picture

Karnataka: In a tragic incident, four members of a family were stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant at Kemmannu in Udupi district on Sunday morning, police said.

According to Police, a masked man forcibly entered the house and brutally attacked Hasina (46) and her three children aged 23, 21 and 12. Another woman was seriously injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital.

Udupi SP Visits Crime Scene

Sources said the victim's husband is working in the Gulf. Udupi District Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar visited the scene of the crime. The motive behind the murders is yet to be known. Further investigations are on, they said.

Read Also
Karnataka: Unable to pay for iPhone, 20-year-old murders delivery boy, carries dead body on scooter;...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Been Celebrating Diwali With Jawans For 30-35 Years,' Says PM Modi On His Visit To Himachal...

'Been Celebrating Diwali With Jawans For 30-35 Years,' Says PM Modi On His Visit To Himachal...

Thane Police Trace History-Sheeter Using Bank Details, Arrest Him From UP For Murdering 19-Year-Old...

Thane Police Trace History-Sheeter Using Bank Details, Arrest Him From UP For Murdering 19-Year-Old...

Karnataka Shocker: Family Of 4 Including 3 Children Stabbed To Death In Udupi; Probe On

Karnataka Shocker: Family Of 4 Including 3 Children Stabbed To Death In Udupi; Probe On

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 'Will Murder Raja Singh', Hyderabad Woman Urges Owaisi To Let Her...

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: 'Will Murder Raja Singh', Hyderabad Woman Urges Owaisi To Let Her...

Uttarakhand: At Least 40 Labourers Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In...

Uttarakhand: At Least 40 Labourers Feared Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In...