Karnataka Shocker: 'Drunk' Man Kills Friend For Eating More Chicken Pieces In Belagavi

Ai image

Belagavi: A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka's Belagavi. A man was reportedly stabbed to death by his friend over an argument over eating more chicken pieces. The incident occurred at Hunashyal PG village in Mudalagi taluk.

The victim Seetharam and the accused Arun, both from Uttar Pradesh's Philibit, worked at the same steel company in Belagavi and lived with three to four other workers in a shed, according to police.

Argument over chicken turns violent

On Sunday, which is a day off, the group reportedly consumed alcohol and prepared chicken. During the meal, an altercation started after Seetharam questioned Arun over eating more pieces of chicken. The verbal argument soon turned violent after Arun picked up a knife and stabbed Seetharam in the chest, NDTV reported.

Attempt to pass off incident

Reportedly, Arun took his injured friend to Gokak Government Hospital, but in an attempt to cover up and pass off the incident as an accident, he allegedly claimed that Arun had fallen from a building.

Accused arrested after confession

The police reached the hospital and took Arun Kumar into custody for questioning. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to stabbing Seetharam. Seetharam later succumbed to his injuries, and Arun was arrested. A murder case has been registered, and further probe is underway.

Similar incident in Kerala

In a separate incident earlier in April, a 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by his nephew following a dispute over chicken curry at Koundanur in Palakkad, Kerala. In this case also, both had consumed liquor, and a dispute broke out while they were having food.