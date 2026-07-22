Karnataka Shocker: Drought-Hit Koppal Farmers Storm Baldota Iron And Steel Factory, Demand Public Access To 22-Acre Lake Amid Severe Water Crisis | Video | X / @IamMGoudar

Bengaluru: The farmers in drought hit Koppal district stormed into the Baldota Iron and Steal factory and demanded that the water in the 22-acre lake inside the factory should be made available to the public.

Despite the presence of crocodiles in the lake, one of the farmers jumped into the lake and swam back to the bank, exhibiting his frustration against the factory and the government.

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The farmers withdrew their protest after the Koppal DC visited the spot and assured to do the needful for water woos of the area. Meanwhile, the Baldota company has filed cases against the agitating farmers for illegal trespassing, assaulting the staff as well as threatening the staff with life.

The trouble with Baldota company in Koppal district has a long history. As part of its expansion plan, the Baldota group had sought to acquire 3500 acres of land near Koppal town, which was opposed by the local farmers. The contention was that the government was acquiring prime farm lands for industrial purposes.

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However, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board went ahead and acquired 1000 acres of revenue land and handed it over to the company. The other 2400 acres formed the agricultural land and the farmers went to court. In May 2026, the Supreme Court upheld the government decision to acquire 2400 acres of land at a cost of ₹ 54,000 crore, which infuriated the farmers.

The other bone of contention was that, among the acquired 1000 acres revenue land, there existed a 22 acre perranniel lake. The lake water was being used by the public. This year's severe drought has left all the lakes in and around Koppal waterless. However, there is still water in the lake inside the KIADB acquired land, which is in possession of Baldota factory.

On Tuesday, the farmers took out a protest march from Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt premises in the town and went near the factory. The protestors broke the compound of the factory, went inside the premises and demanded that the lake water should be released for the use of the public.

The DC rushed to the spot and held talks with the farmers and assured them that he would do the best to address their water woos.