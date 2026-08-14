Karnataka Shocker: BJP MLA’s Daughter Booked For Allegedly Assaulting Woman PSI During Temple Entry Dispute

A case has been registered against Aishwarya, daughter of Tumakuru Rural BJP MLA B. Suresh Gowda, for allegedly assaulting and threatening a woman police sub-inspector during a dispute over temple entry in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

The incident took place on August 12, 2026, at the Arathi Ukkada temple in Srirangapatna taluk, where special security arrangements were in place for Bhimana Amavasya amid a large gathering of devotees.

According to India Today, the incident involved PSI Savitha B. of the Mandya Women’s Police Station, who was deployed for security duty at the temple.

Argument Over Entry Into Sanctum

According to the complaint, Aishwarya arrived at the temple with her children and sought entry into the sanctum sanctorum.

With the temple witnessing a heavy rush, the PSI allegedly asked her to wait for a short while.

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The situation reportedly escalated after another police officer, Inspector Lakshmi, was allowed inside. Aishwarya allegedly objected to the decision and an argument broke out between the two women.

The complaint alleges that Aishwarya identified herself as the daughter of an MLA, used abusive language against the PSI and allegedly slapped or hit her during the confrontation.

PSI Alleges Assault and Threats

The complaint further alleges that Aishwarya obstructed the PSI from performing her official duties and threatened her, including allegedly making remarks concerning her career.

The exact sequence of events and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are part of the ongoing investigation.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8.15 pm, although timings have varied across initial media reports.

FIR Registered Under BNS Sections

Following the complaint, Kyathanahalli Police Station registered an FIR against Aishwarya under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The sections invoked include Section 132, relating to assault or criminal force against a public servant to deter the discharge of duty, along with Sections 115(2), 352 and 351(2).

The case was registered after the police complaint filed by the woman PSI.

Aishwarya Files Counter-Complaint

Aishwarya has also filed a counter-complaint, alleging that the PSI abused her during the confrontation.

Mandya Superintendent of Police V. J. Shobharani confirmed that both complaints are being investigated, according to The Times of India.

The police are examining the allegations made by both sides before determining further action.

MLA Apologises, Says He Won’t Interfere

BJP MLA B. Suresh Gowda has apologised over the incident involving his daughter.

According to Times Now, the MLA said he was sorry for what had happened and acknowledged that his daughter should have exercised restraint, particularly given the large crowd at the temple.

He also said he had not personally seen the alleged video of the incident and would not interfere with the legal process.

Gowda said the matter should be investigated properly and action should be taken according to law.

Investigation Underway

The incident has drawn attention because it involves an alleged confrontation between a public representative’s family member and a police officer deployed for crowd-control duties.

However, allegations from both sides are currently being investigated, and no finding of guilt has been established against either party.

Police are expected to examine witness accounts, available footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.