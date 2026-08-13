Pavithra Gowda Reprimanded By Karnataka HC Over Alleged Use Of Headphones; Darshan Thoogudeepa Suffers Setback In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Pavithra Gowda Reprimanded By Karnataka HC Over Alleged Use Of Headphone In Custody; Darshan Thoogudeepa Suffers Setback In Renukaswamy Murder Case |

Actress Pavithra Gowda, an accused in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, faced a reprimand from the Karnataka High Court during the latest hearing after she appeared late and was allegedly seen using headphones while in custody. Pavithra denied using headphones, but the judge did not accept her explanation and sought a written clarification from the jail authorities.

The Renukaswamy murder case was heard in the Karnataka High Court on August 13, 2026, with Pavithra appearing before the court via video conference. According to an Amar Ujala report, the judge questioned her over her delayed appearance and the alleged use of headphones in the women's cell. The judge asked, "Why did you appear late for the hearing? Who allowed the use of headphones in the women's cell? Are headphones provided in female cells? Are headphones even allowed in jail?"

Pavithra reportedly denied using headphones. However, the judge rejected her explanation and said, "I myself saw that you were using headphones."

The Karnataka High Court expressed serious concern over the alleged security lapse and sought a written clarification from the jail authorities regarding how Pavithra was able to use headphones while in custody.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Faces Major Setback In Renukaswamy Murder Case

Karnataka High Court dismissed actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's plea challenging co-accused Pradosh's application to become an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case. Pradosh, who is also an accused in the case, has sought approver status, which would allow him to cooperate with the prosecution and provide evidence or information about the alleged crime, subject to the court's approval.

According to Live Law, the order was dictated by a single-judge bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna. The court observed that a co-accused does not have the right to oppose another accused being considered for approver status at this stage of the proceedings. The ruling comes as a setback for Darshan, who had challenged Pradosh's move. However, the court's decision does not mean Pradosh has been granted approver status yet; his application will still have to go through the due legal process.