Karnataka 'sex CD' scandal: Women releases video questioning neutrality of the police probe

Bengaluru: The woman involved in the sex for job scandal that resulted in the resignation of BJP minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Thursday released a new video questioning the neutrality of the police probe.

In the video, she said, “I will come in front of the SIT once the safety of my parents is ensured. I had sent the video on March 12 to the Commissioner’s office and the SIT. But on the 13th Ramesh Jarkiholi gives a complaint in a hurry and my video comes out half an hour after that. I really don't understand whose side the SIT is on!”

On her parents’ complaint that she was abducted, she said “I don't think that my parents have given the complaint out of their own will because they know I have done nothing.”