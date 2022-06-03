e-Paper Get App

Karnataka: Seven feared charred to death as bus catches fire in Kalaburagi district

According to police sources, 22 passengers managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Seven people travelling in a private bus are feared to have been charred to death in a road accident near Kamalapura town here during the early hours on Friday, police said.

The fire was following an accident between the bus and a tempo trax.

The bus was carrying 29 passengers from Goa to Hyderabad.

According to police sources, 22 passengers managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire.

The injured have been shifted to various hospitals in Kalaburagi and are undergoing treatment.

The driver of the tempo trax is also severely injured, sources said.

Read Also
Indore: Passengers smash I-Bus windows after fire hoax
article-image
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Seven feared charred to death as bus catches fire in Kalaburagi district

RECENT STORIES

2020 Delhi riots: High Court issues notice to police on Jamia alumni president's bail plea

2020 Delhi riots: High Court issues notice to police on Jamia alumni president's bail plea

Kolhapur: Patient on ventilator dies after power outage at home in Kolhapur, cops begin probe

Kolhapur: Patient on ventilator dies after power outage at home in Kolhapur, cops begin probe

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Supreme Court dismisses plea alleging illegal excavation at Puri's Jagannath temple

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Minor gang-raped in Hyderabad while returning home from party

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading

Mumbai: Latest Updates - MVA delegation meets Devendra Fadnavis to prevent horse-trading