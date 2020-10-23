Karnataka sees dip in Covid cases since Monday

Bengaluru

Karnataka has been witnessing a decline in Covid cases since the start of this week with a drop from 8,000s to 5,000 plus. On Friday, the number of people who tested positive was 5,356 despite tes­ting remaining over 1 lakh. Active cases too declined from over 1 lakh to 89,483.

While the fresh cases were 5,778 on Thursday, it was 5,872 on Wednesday, 6,297 on Tuesday and 5,018 on Monday. Experts say Karnataka seems to be witnessing herd immunity though studies have to prove it conclusively.

Bengaluru too saw a corresponding decline in new cases with the number declining from 5,000 to 2,000. Friday reported 2,688 new cases.

The day also witnessed 51 Covid-related fatalities with the death toll at 10,821.

In the districts too, there has been a sharp decline in the new cases with the sharpest dip in Mysuru. From 800 plus at the start of the month, it was 220 Friday.

Health officials admit if the trend remains this way, Karnataka may have crossed the Covid hump early this month. However, there is a word of caution.