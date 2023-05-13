Karnataka Results 2023: Congress tweets Sia's song 'unstoppable', celebrations at Delhi HQ after gaining majority

New Delhi: With the Congress crossing the magic number '113' for a majority and leading on 120 seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections, the party workers started celebrating at the party headquarters at 24 Akbar road.

Bursting crackers, distributing sweets and carrying Congress flags, scores of workers, including several leaders were seen at the party headquarters celebrating the election result trends.

Congress also tweeted a video of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra with the song 'Unstoppable' by Sia playing in the background.

"I'm unstoppable. I'm a Porsche with no brakes. I'm invincible. Yeah, I win every single game. I'm so powerful. I don't need batteries to play. I'm so confident. Yeah, I'm unstoppable today," the lyrics of the song were played in the video.

Congress leading in at least 120 seats in Karnataka

As per latest the Election Commission of India (at 11.24 a.m.), the Congress was leading in 120 Assembly seats in Karnataka on Saturday.

As per the Election Commission, Congress' vote share is currently at 43.1 per cent in the southern state, whereas the BJP stands at 36 per cent.

Party books 50 rooms in Bengaluru hotel to avoid poaching

The Congress leaders assembled in he party headquarters to mobilise the elected Congress MLAs to rush to Bengaluru and ensure not to fall in the trap of the BJP which may try to engineer defections.

Sources in the BJP headquarters here said the party is waiting for the final results to check the gap between the party and the Congress to initiate its Plan B. Last time also, the BJP had allured the Congress and Janata Dal(Secular) MLAs to capture power despite not getting enough seats.

