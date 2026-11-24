Karnataka Priest Accused Of Sexually Exploiting Women, Girls Under Guise Of Lakshmi Puja Arrested In Andhra Pradesh | X

Ballari (Karnataka), Nov 24: A 47-year-old priest accused of sexually exploiting young women and girls in the name of performing Lakshmi Puja and blackmailing them using their compromising videos was arrested by the police at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Kammara Krishnamachari, is reportedly the priest of the Mahakali Temple at Akatotapalli in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The case came to light within the limits of the Ballari APMC police station, where the accused allegedly operated a network to target vulnerable families.

He is accused of leading an interstate trafficking and sexual exploitation racket that lured young women under the pretence of a special Lakshmi Puja.

Priest Ran Fake Lakshmi Puja To Push Women Into Sex Racket📍Ballari, Karnataka - AndhraA 47-year-old priest Kammara Krishnamachari has been held in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly luring young women with promises of wealth through a "special Lakshmi puja."Agents allegedly approached financially struggling unmarried women and promised them big earnings.Women were blackmailed with obscene photos and videos, then forced into prostitution. Eleven people were held earlier. Police are searching for the rest. — زماں (@Delhiite_) November 24, 2026

Vulnerable Families Targeted Through Rituals

According to preliminary investigations, the priest allegedly lured families, particularly those from economically and socially vulnerable backgrounds, by promising them huge financial gains through special Lakshmi Puja rituals. He reportedly claimed that unmarried girls and women without any moles on their bodies should perform the rituals to attract wealth and prosperity.

Under this pretext, the accused allegedly sexually exploited young women and girls, recorded nude videos of them and subsequently blackmailed and threatened them. He reportedly operated as part of a gang that identified and targeted illiterate families by offering promises of financial transformation through religious rituals.

Preliminary investigations have indicated that more than 15 young women and girls were allegedly exploited by the gang after their families were lured with promises of receiving substantial amounts of money.

Police Operation And Arrests

The police, along with members of the Akka teams, reportedly conducted an operation by posing as ordinary people to gain the accused's confidence, track his movements and apprehend him. He was eventually arrested at Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

It can be noted that police have arrested 15 people in connection with the case so far. Investigators are probing the alleged network, the involvement of other members and the extent of exploitation.

The police are also expected to gather further evidence regarding the alleged recording of objectionable videos and the subsequent threats and blackmailing of victims. Further investigation is underway.

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Alleged Interstate Sexual Exploitation Network

Accused agents targeted unmarried young women from economically weaker backgrounds, claiming a special ritual would bring them substantial wealth or a shower of money. Investigators reported that the gang sought unmarried women around 5 feet 6 inches tall with no visible marks or scars, and asked for separate photographs of their right hands and right legs.

Police stated that victims were allegedly sexually exploited, filmed or photographed, and blackmailed with threats of sharing explicit material online before being pushed into prostitution across locations including Bengaluru, Anantapur, and Vijayapura.

Women personnel from the Akka Force had infiltrated the network during a nearly two-month undercover operation.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)