Hoshiarpur Horror: Elderly Woman Killed, Neighbour Loses Leg After Being Allegedly Run Over By Her Son-In-Law | Representational image

Hoshiarpur (PB), Nov 24: An 85-year-old woman was killed and a man's leg had to be amputated after her son-in-law ran them over with a tempo traveller over a family dispute here, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Harbhajan Kaur and the injured man was her neighbour Jasvir Singh alias Kakka Gujjar, aged around 55 years. Both were residents of New Deep Nagar in Hoshiarpur, police said.

Accused Rams Vehicle Into Victims

The incident took place on Monday evening when Kaur was standing outside Jasvir Singh's house. Her son-in-law, Baljit Singh, a resident of Bagowal village, arrived in a tempo traveller and allegedly rammed the vehicle into the two before fleeing the scene, police said.

Family members rushed both injured persons to a private hospital in Hoshiarpur, where doctors amputated one of Jasvir Singh's legs due to the severity of his injuries.

They were then referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana, where Kaur succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Domestic Dispute Behind The Incident

According to police, Baljit Singh and his wife had been embroiled in a domestic dispute. Four to five months ago, she left her in-laws' residence and had been staying at her parental home ever since.

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Police Launch Hunt For Accused

Station House Officer of Industrial Focal Point Purhiran police station, Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar, said an FIR was registered against Baljit Singh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Tuesday.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the accused, who is absconding. Further investigation is underway, he said.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)