Karnataka Police Embarrassed As SIT Rules DGP Ramachandra Rao Video Authentic | X

Bengaluru: In a major embarrassment to the Karnataka police, the controversial Director General of Police (DGP) K Ramachandra Rao has been declared guilty by the SIT, which was probing into the authenticity of the videos where the officer was seen in compromising positions with two women in his office.

Though the incident had taken place while the officer was working as IGP in Belagavi division, the videos went viral after his name was dragged into multiple controversies.

Soon after the videos went viral, the government formed SIT under ADGP Hitendra to verify the authenticity of the videos.The findings are going to have bearing on the retirement benefits of the officer, who will be reaching superannuation on May 31.

Earlier, Ramachandra Rao had claimed that the videos were created through AI and claimed that some vested interests were trying to tarnish his image. Later, he switched off his phone and went on leave. The government placed him under suspension and formed SIT to probe into the episode.

The SIT headed by Hitendra has quoted the FSL report, where it has ruled out any possibility of either editing or altering the content of the video. The FSL report has stated that the video was original and it was recorded from a mobile phone in 2016 and 2017. During that period, Ramachandra Rao was serving as IGP in Belagavi.

The further inquiries by the SIT revealed that the two women frequented the IGP office during Ramachandra Rao tenure. A car driver in Belagavi police commissionerate and a few other employees in the commissionerate have identified the women.

The report has stated that one of the two women has recorded these videos and might have shared them with others. After the videos went viral, both the women are absconding and they are not in contact with even their relatives. Tracing the two women will be crucial for the further legal action against Ramachandra Rao, the report stated.

Meanwhile, the DP&AR has issued notice to Ramachandra Rao, initiating departmental inquiry against him.

Ramachandra Rao's name figured in controversy for the first time on May 15, 2025, when his step daughter and Kannada film actress Ranya Rao was arrested by the DRI at KIAL, while smuggling 14.5 kg of gold, concealed in her dress.

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Ranya was a frequenter to middle east countries and used her step father Ramachandra Rao's influence to get through green channel in the airport. However, the DRI officials grew suspicious over her frequency of travel to the Middle east and using the green channel to get out of KIAL without checking.

Soon, the names of many bigwigs, including Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar, who is close to the family cropped up in the controversy. Subsequent investigation by ED led to huge investment by Ramachandra Rao in the name of poultry in Karnataka- Andhra Pradesh borders, where Ranya Rao was also a partner.