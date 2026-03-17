Karnataka SSLC Exams Begin Tomorrow; Free BMTC Bus Service To Help Students Reach Centres On Time

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has scheduled the SSLC examinations for students in Class 10 to begin from tomorrow, March 18, 2026. The first exam for the students will be the Kannada language exam.

With lakhs of students preparing for the important board examinations, special arrangements have been made for the students’ commute. In a significant move for the students, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has announced the free movement of SSLC students within Bengaluru city on the day of the examination.

Students can board regular BMTC buses without the need for a ticket by showing the hall ticket to the conductor. However, this facility will not be available on AC services, including Vayu Vajra buses.

A bus conductor in Karnataka told his driver:

“Stop wherever Grade 10 students ask for a lift… they have board exams from the 18th.”



“Even if we get late, it’s okay. Let’s help them.”



He even urged other buses to follow the same.



This shows the true heart of Karnataka State… pic.twitter.com/XhpvN2rX1Z — Aparajite (@amshilparaghu) March 17, 2026

Adding to the positive momentum, a video from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has gone viral on social media, showing a bus conductor instructing the driver to stop wherever Class 10 students need to board. “Even if we get late, it’s okay. Let’s help them,” he is heard saying, reflecting a broader effort by transport staff to support students during the exam period.

Free bus travel: How to use

Carry your SSLC hall ticket

Show it to the conductor while boarding

No fare or ticket required on regular BMTC buses

Authorities have also asked drivers to be considerate and stop near exam centres if they spot students waiting.

Exam schedule and timings

Date for the exam: March 18, 2026

First paper: Kannada

Time for the exam: From 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM

Reading time: 15 minutes

Reaching time: Students are advised to reach the centre by 9:45 AM.

Exam day guidelines

Reach the centre at least 30-45 minutes before the exam starts

Don't forget your hall ticket

Wear your school uniform; this is a must

Follow the seating arrangement and discipline

Fill the details carefully in the answer sheet

Things to carry

Hall ticket

Blue or black ballpoint pen

Geometry box

Transparent water bottle

Things not allowed

Mobile and smartwatch

Bluetooth and earphones

Calculators

Notes and chits

Electronic gadgets

To ensure fair conduct, the board has also installed CCTV cameras in the exam halls. Keeping in mind the traffic problems that plague Bengaluru, the students have been advised to leave early and plan their commute well in advance.

The free bus facility, combined with the support staff on the ground, is expected to reduce the pressure on the minds of the students as they begin one of the most important academic milestones of their school years.