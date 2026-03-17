Karnataka SSLC Exams Begin Tomorrow; Free BMTC Bus Service To Help Students Reach Centres On Time

Karnataka SSLC Exams 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has scheduled the SSLC examinations for students in Class 10 to begin from tomorrow, March 18, 2026. The first exam for the students will be the Kannada language exam.
With lakhs of students preparing for the important board examinations, special arrangements have been made for the students’ commute. In a significant move for the students, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has announced the free movement of SSLC students within Bengaluru city on the day of the examination.
Students can board regular BMTC buses without the need for a ticket by showing the hall ticket to the conductor. However, this facility will not be available on AC services, including Vayu Vajra buses.
Adding to the positive momentum, a video from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation has gone viral on social media, showing a bus conductor instructing the driver to stop wherever Class 10 students need to board. “Even if we get late, it’s okay. Let’s help them,” he is heard saying, reflecting a broader effort by transport staff to support students during the exam period.
Free bus travel: How to use
Carry your SSLC hall ticket
Show it to the conductor while boarding
No fare or ticket required on regular BMTC buses
Authorities have also asked drivers to be considerate and stop near exam centres if they spot students waiting.
Exam schedule and timings
Date for the exam: March 18, 2026
First paper: Kannada
Time for the exam: From 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM
Reading time: 15 minutes
Reaching time: Students are advised to reach the centre by 9:45 AM.
Exam day guidelines
Reach the centre at least 30-45 minutes before the exam starts
Don't forget your hall ticket
Wear your school uniform; this is a must
Follow the seating arrangement and discipline
Fill the details carefully in the answer sheet
Things to carry
Hall ticket
Blue or black ballpoint pen
Geometry box
Transparent water bottle
Things not allowed
Mobile and smartwatch
Bluetooth and earphones
Calculators
Notes and chits
Electronic gadgets
To ensure fair conduct, the board has also installed CCTV cameras in the exam halls. Keeping in mind the traffic problems that plague Bengaluru, the students have been advised to leave early and plan their commute well in advance.
The free bus facility, combined with the support staff on the ground, is expected to reduce the pressure on the minds of the students as they begin one of the most important academic milestones of their school years.