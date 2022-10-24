Karnataka: Police detains Congress workers protesting against the state Housing Minister V Somanna

Congress workers protesting against the state Home MInister V Somanna detained by the police. | Twitter/ ANI

Bengaluru: Karnataka police detained Congress workers protesting against the state Housing Minister V Somanna, in Bengaluru yesterday.

On October 23, Somanna was caught on camera slapping a woman at an event in Gundlupet, when she went with a plea to resolve her grievance.

In the now-viral video, Somanna is seen slapping her as Kempamma goes close to the minister questioning the decision to distribute the title deeds. The police who were at the spot can then be seen dragging her down from the dais. Somanna reportedly apologised later.