Caught on camera: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps a woman during public event; video goes viral

A video of Karnataka minister V Somanna slapping a woman in the Chamarajanagar district of the state during a public event to give property title deeds is getting a lot of attention. V Somanna, the housing minister and Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister were present at the occasion on Saturday at the Hangala village of the Gundlupet taluk. As per reports, 173 people received the land title deeds.

The woman, Kempamma, arrived at the location and alleged that the beneficiary selection procedure had been fixed. She further said that people whose names Congress leader Nanjappa proposed received title deeds.

#Watch | Karnataka BJP minister V Somanna has been caught on camera slapping a woman at an event. The woman reportedly confronted the minister at the event following which the minister slapped her. #VSomanna #Karnataka #BJP #India #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/jNyu7dF06o — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 23, 2022

In the now-viral video, Somanna is seen slapping her as Kempamma goes close to the minister questioning the decision to distribute the title deeds. The police who were at the spot can then be seen dragging her down from the dais.

Somanna reportedly apologised later.