e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCaught on camera: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps a woman during public event; video goes viral

Caught on camera: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps a woman during public event; video goes viral

The woman, Kempamma, arrived at the location and alleged that the beneficiary selection procedure had been fixed

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
Caught on camera: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps a woman during public event; video goes viral |
Follow us on

A video of Karnataka minister V Somanna slapping a woman in the Chamarajanagar district of the state during a public event to give property title deeds is getting a lot of attention. V Somanna, the housing minister and Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister were present at the occasion on Saturday at the Hangala village of the Gundlupet taluk. As per reports, 173 people received the land title deeds.

The woman, Kempamma, arrived at the location and alleged that the beneficiary selection procedure had been fixed. She further said that people whose names Congress leader Nanjappa proposed received title deeds.

In the now-viral video, Somanna is seen slapping her as Kempamma goes close to the minister questioning the decision to distribute the title deeds. The police who were at the spot can then be seen dragging her down from the dais.

Somanna reportedly apologised later.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Diwali 2022: MP bans firecrackers in 3 districts due to poor Air Quality Index

Diwali 2022: MP bans firecrackers in 3 districts due to poor Air Quality Index

Maha: Ramshackle village school gets new lease of life after makeover by NGOs

Maha: Ramshackle village school gets new lease of life after makeover by NGOs

BJP pushes MBBS in Hindi, Congress says 'won't achieve its real purpose'

BJP pushes MBBS in Hindi, Congress says 'won't achieve its real purpose'

Indians Make Up 35% Of Study Permits In Canada

Indians Make Up 35% Of Study Permits In Canada

Caught on camera: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps a woman during public event; video goes viral

Caught on camera: Karnataka minister V Somanna slaps a woman during public event; video goes viral