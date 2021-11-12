Karnataka: Playing songs, videos on mobile phone speaker in buses will get you offloaded

According to an order issued by the Karnataka High Court, passengers have been banned from playing songs on their mobile phone speakers while travelling in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, as per a report in India Today

The Karnataka High Court made the decision of imposing the ban following a writ petition filed before the top court earlier. The petition was filed seeking restrictions on "noise disturbance inside buses". It said the use of cell phones to play videos and songs at high volumes should be restricted.

Considering the matter, the Karnataka High Court order stated that authorities on the bus should request passengers to not play songs at high volumes and cause disturbance to other people in the bus.

"If a passenger doesn't listen to the instructions, officials can deboard the passenger from the bus," the high court said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 04:22 PM IST