Karnataka News: Coimbatore Police Launch Probe After Bus Seized Over Dawood Ibrahim Slogans

Coimbatore Police Launch Probe After Bus Seized Over Dawood Ibrahim Slogans | IANS

Coimbatore: The Coimbatore Police have launched an inquiry after a private bus from the city was seized in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru district for allegedly carrying inscriptions seen as glorifying fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

The bus, which had departed from Coimbatore with more than 40 engineering students on board, was returning from an excursion to Dandeli in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district when it was intercepted by the Basavanahalli police on Saturday.

According to officials, the vehicle drew attention because of certain slogans painted or displayed on it, including phrases such as “gangs of Mumbai” and “real don”, which the authorities believed were in praise of Dawood Ibrahim.

Basavanahalli police seized a private bus on Saturday afternoon after it was found displaying stickers glorifying underworld don and declared terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.



The bus, registered in Tamil Nadu (TN21AU2699), was intercepted on R.G. Road around 3:00 p.m. following a… pic.twitter.com/24JqkvfvRY — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 28, 2026

Karnataka Police subsequently seized the vehicle and registered a case against the bus driver and the owner. The case has reportedly been booked under Section 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with acts considered prejudicial to the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

Police sources said the students travelling in the bus were not detained and were instead permitted to continue their journey in an alternative vehicle arranged after the seizure.

The focus of the investigation, officials indicated, is on the nature of the inscriptions, how they came to be displayed on the bus, and whether there was any deliberate attempt to project or promote unlawful content.

Back in Tamil Nadu, the Coimbatore Police have now begun a parallel probe into the incident. Their inquiry will seek to establish whether the display of the slogans was intentional, who authorised them, and whether the transport operator had prior knowledge of the material appearing on the vehicle.

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A senior police official said that while Karnataka authorities are conducting the primary investigation, the Coimbatore Police are examining the background of the bus and the circumstances under which it was operated for the student excursion.

Officials also said travel operators and private vehicle owners must exercise caution and ensure that no unlawful, provocative, or objectionable content is displayed on their vehicles.

The incident has triggered concern over the lack of scrutiny in the branding and decoration of private buses used for student tours and excursions. Authorities are expected to question those linked to the vehicle in the coming days as part of the ongoing investigation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)