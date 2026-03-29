'Grateful For India’s Swift Support': Sri Lanka President Thanks PM Modi Over Fuel Aid

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday thanked India for its swift assistance in supplying fuel amid disruptions triggered by the ongoing West Asia crisis. He confirmed that 38,000 metric tonnes of fuel reached Colombo, helping ease immediate shortages.

Fuel Shipment Arrives Amid Crisis

In a post on X, Dissanayake said he had recently spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding fuel supply challenges faced by Sri Lanka due to the Middle East conflict. He appreciated India’s timely intervention and also acknowledged External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for close coordination.

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India-Sri Lanka Leaders Discuss Energy Security

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi and Dissanayake held discussions on March 24 focusing on the evolving West Asia situation and its impact on global energy security. Both leaders stressed the importance of keeping key shipping routes open and secure to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies worldwide.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and the broader MAHASAGAR vision.

Earlier, Jaishankar also held a telephonic conversation with Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, discussing the wider repercussions of the West Asia conflict. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to assisting neighbouring countries during the crisis.