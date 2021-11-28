COVID-19 Omircon variant | Karnataka: Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people arriving from Kerala, Maharashtra

As concerns regarding the COVID-19 Omicron variant abound, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for passengers arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra to produce an RT-PCR negative report (irrespective of vaccination status) not older than 72 hours, at entry points.

According to a circular issued by the government, students who arrived from Kerala in the last 15 days will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test.

Production of RT-PCR negative report (irrespective of vaccination status) not older than 72 hours at entry point is mandatory for those arriving from Kerala & Maharashtra. Students who have arrived from Kerala in last 15 days to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test: Govt of Karnataka pic.twitter.com/GAnaq6k9kp — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said that the state government has started thorough airport screening and strong vigilance of those travelling from South Africa, Hong Kong, Botswana and other European countries, which have witnessed the new COVID variant.

"PM Modi, in a meeting yesterday, guided and gave directions to all the vulnerable bordering districts. We have sent all the samples of travellers and colleges students who tested positive, to 3-4 genomic sequencing labs and are awaiting results for 5-6 days," he added.

In a high-level meeting chaired on Saturday by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the state government has been decided to intensify the screening of international passengers at the airports and make the RTPCR test reports compulsory for those arriving from Kerala and Maharashtra.

During the meeting, Bommai also instructed the officials to go on an aggressive campaign to trace those who have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and cover them at the earliest.

