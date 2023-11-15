Udupi Murders: Air India Cabin Crew Member Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Love Interest, Her 3 Family Members

Accused Praveen Chougule |

Police in Karnataka's Udupi arrested a 39-year-old Air India cabin crew member on Tuesday in the brutal killings of his ex-lover and her three family members. Praveen Arun Chougule was arrested from Belagavi district after he killed the four people in their house in Udupi on Sunday morning.

A married man and father of two, Chougule was allegedly in a relationship with 21-year-old colleague Aynaz, who was an air hostess. According to reports, Chougule and Aynaz's relationship turned sour, following which he decided to take the drastic step of killing her, her 47-year-old mother Haseena, 23-year-old elder sister Afnan and 12-year-old brother Aseem by stabbing them.

How Udupi police arrested Chougule

The Udupi police, investigating CCTV footage and tracing his phone, located Chougule in Belagavi district. With the help of Belagavi police, the Chougule was arrested in Kudachi, Raibag. The accused attempted to leave Karnataka to either Maharashtra or Andhra Pradesh, according to reports.

'Murder triggered by jealousy'

Citing police sources, the Indian Express reported that Chougulue is married to a Muslim woman, who changed to a Hindu name after their wedding. The couple has two children and the family live in Mangaluru.

“The preliminary investigations suggest the accused was an over-possessive person and the murder was triggered by jealousy and animosity in this regard,” a police source told the Indian Express.

Who is Praveen Chougule?

Chougule hails from Sangli district in Maharashtra, and Udupi police's investigation revealed that he was previously employed as a police officer in with the Maharashtra police for three months. He later joined Air India as a cabin crew member, a position he held for several years in Mangaluru.

The Udupi Police, led by Superintendent K. Arun, conducted thorough checks to determine Chougule's employment history, especially given his resignation from the Maharashtra Police. Not finding his name in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) records, the investigators reportedly focused on his short-lived stint in the Civil Police Department.

The gruesome stabbings happened at Tripthi Layout in Nejaru, the victim stayed with her family. Her grandmother Hajira, managed to escape the attack by locking herself in the bathroom during the assault.

