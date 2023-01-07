e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Minor student sends bomb threat email to the NAFA school

Karnataka: Minor student sends bomb threat email to the NAFA school

The minor student has sent the bomb threat email to the NAFA school without knowing the consequences.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File Photo
Bengaluru: A minor student from another school has sent the bomb threat email to the NAFA school without knowing the consequences. Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP, West Bengaluru, told news agency ANI that the report will be given to Juvenile Board for further inquiry.

Earlier yesterday a bomb threat was allegedly received by the NPS School in Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar PS, in Bengaluru on Friday morning prompting the administration to take all the students out of the institution.

As the information was received by the National Public School, a team of Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot to inspect the situation.

Read Also
Karnataka: School in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, BDS on spot
article-image

