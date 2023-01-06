Karnataka: School in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, BDS on spot

Bengaluru: A bomb threat was allegedly received by a school in Bengaluru on Friday morning prompting the administration to take all the students out of the institution.
As the information was received by the National Public School, a team of Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot to inspect the situation. According to the news agency ANI, the bomb threat was received by the NPS School in Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar PS.
Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP, West Bengaluru said that police have ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal and dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and an investigation is being done.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)