Karnataka Minister MB Patil Accuses Centre Of 'Discriminatory' Politics Over Madurai Airport Upgrade

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil | X @MBPatil

Bengaluru: Terming the Union government's decision to declare Madurai airport as International Airport as discriminatory, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil urged the Centre to declare Hubballi and Belagavi airports also as International Airports.

Karnataka Deserves Fair Treatment in Airport Upgrades



We have no objection to Madurai being declared an international airport, and we welcome its progress. However, Karnataka had already submitted proposals in June 2025 to the Hon’ble Prime Minister and the Hon’ble Civil… pic.twitter.com/8csqCWZPKn — M B Patil (@MBPatil) March 11, 2026

Electoral Politics Alleged Behind Tamil Nadu Airport Upgrade

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Patil said that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government may have taken this decision keeping the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections in mind. However, its indifferent attitude towards Karnataka’s demand is questionable, he remarked.

A letter had been written on June 24, 2025 to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting that Hubballi and Belagavi airports should be upgraded to International standards. as this would greatly benefit the North Karnataka region. In this context, Union Minister and Dharawada MP Pralhad Joshi, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar, and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai should raise their voices and stand firmly for the interests of the State, Patil said.

At least one of the two airports — Hubballi or Belagavi — should be declared as an international airport, he said, adding that if both the airports are upgraded, it would be even more welcome. The Central Government must recognise the State’s requirements, Patil added.