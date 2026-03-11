 Karnataka Minister MB Patil Accuses Centre Of 'Discriminatory' Politics Over Madurai Airport Upgrade
Karnataka Industries Minister M. B. Patil criticised the Centre for declaring Madurai airport international while ignoring demands for upgrades in Hubballi and Belagavi. He urged MPs to press the government, saying international status for at least one airport would boost connectivity and development in North Karnataka.

Vinay Madhava GowdaUpdated: Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil | X @MBPatil

Bengaluru: Terming the Union government's decision to declare Madurai airport as International Airport as discriminatory, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil urged the Centre to declare Hubballi and Belagavi airports also as International Airports.

Electoral Politics Alleged Behind Tamil Nadu Airport Upgrade

Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Patil said that the Narendra Modi-led Central Government may have taken this decision keeping the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections in mind. However, its indifferent attitude towards Karnataka’s demand is questionable, he remarked.
A letter had been written on June 24, 2025 to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, requesting that Hubballi and Belagavi airports should be upgraded to International standards. as this would greatly benefit the North Karnataka region. In this context, Union Minister and Dharawada MP Pralhad Joshi, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar, and Haveri MP Basavaraj Bommai should raise their voices and stand firmly for the interests of the State, Patil said.

At least one of the two airports — Hubballi or Belagavi — should be declared as an international airport, he said, adding that if both the airports are upgraded, it would be even more welcome. The Central Government must recognise the State’s requirements, Patil added.

