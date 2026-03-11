19-Year-Old Lavkush Yadav Shot In UP's Unnao, Accused Friend Absconding - VIDEO

A 19-year-old youth was shot and seriously injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district on Wednesday afternoon, triggering a police investigation and a search operation to trace the accused.

The incident occurred in Gharshil Purwa village under Achalganj police station limits around 3 pm. According to police, information about the shooting was received through Dial 112, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The injured youth, identified as Lavkush Yadav, a resident of Tigra village and son of Ramkesh Yadav, sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Achalganj for treatment.

Doctors examining the victim found a bullet injury below his abdomen during preliminary medical assessment. He is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision.

The incident drew a large crowd of villagers at the scene soon after the shooting.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Chandan Nishad (20), a resident of Gharshil Purwa village, allegedly opened fire on Lavkush. Police said the accused fled the spot after the incident and teams have been deployed to search for him in nearby areas.

Local residents told police that Lavkush and the accused Chandan were friends. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the shooting was the result of a dispute between the two or if another reason led to the attack.

Police officials inspected the crime scene, collected evidence and recorded statements of people present nearby at the time of the incident.

Authorities said the exact motive behind the shooting will become clear only after the investigation is completed. Efforts are underway to locate and arrest the accused, while further legal action will be taken once a formal complaint is filed.