Chromium Found In Blood Of Residents Along Ganga In Kanpur And Unnao, Raising Serious Health Concerns

Lucknow: Residents living along the banks of the Ganga in Kanpur and neighbouring Unnao district have been found to carry toxic chromium in their blood, raising alarm over the long term impact of industrial pollution linked to the tannery belt in the region.

A fresh medical report submitted before the National Green Tribunal has revealed that chromium levels above the permissible limit were detected in the blood samples of a large number of residents living in pollution affected areas near Kanpur’s leather processing hub.

The laboratory investigation was carried out by the Department of Biochemistry at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. The findings were submitted as part of an affidavit filed by the Kanpur Nagar district administration in an ongoing case related to industrial pollution from tanneries in the Jajmau area.

According to the affidavit, 233 blood samples collected from residents of affected localities were tested and chromium was detected in 215 of them. In addition, four samples showed traces of mercury while 10 people were found to have lead in their blood.

Health officials said the samples were collected in January from residents of Jajmau and Ruma areas of Kanpur, where several settlements lie close to drains carrying industrial waste from the tannery cluster. While 586 people were tested, reports of only 233 samples have been released so far and results of the remaining 353 samples are still awaited.

Government data submitted earlier before the tribunal had also indicated widespread exposure to chromium in the region. Earlier testing had found elevated chromium levels in 492 blood samples from Kanpur Nagar, suggesting that contamination may be affecting a large population living around the industrial belt.

Medical experts say the presence of toxic heavy metals in human blood samples points to a serious public health concern. Chromium compounds are widely used in leather tanning and have been associated with industrial waste generated by Kanpur’s century old leather industry.

Doctors warned that prolonged exposure to chromium can cause significant damage to vital organs. Professor Dr Richa Giri, vice principal of GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, said chromium can harm the liver and kidneys while other heavy metals such as lead and mercury are also harmful to human health.

Despite the alarming findings, residents say little has been done so far to address the contamination or provide treatment. Health authorities have maintained that since those with chromium detected in their blood have not reported any visible symptoms, no specific treatment has been initiated.

At the same time, drinking water supply in the affected areas remains contaminated. Local residents allege that the waterworks department and the pollution control board have not taken adequate steps to improve water quality in the region.

The affected population includes people living in several localities such as Jajmau, Ruma, Panki Industrial Area, Nauraiyakheda, Golaghat, Rakhi Mandi and Tezaab Mill areas. Many of these settlements lie along drains that ultimately discharge into the Ganga, raising fears that pollution may be spreading across the river basin.

The neighbouring district of Unnao, which also hosts leather units and small scale industries, shares the same Ganga river system and groundwater aquifers. Environmental researchers warn that contamination could therefore extend across a wider industrial corridor along the Kanpur Unnao stretch of the river.

Health department officials estimate that nearly 40,000 people living in these clusters need to be tested. So far more than 80 health camps have been organised and blood samples of about 5,000 residents have been collected. Reports of around 1,500 people have been received and nearly 90 percent of them have shown traces of chromium in their blood, while about five percent have shown lead or mercury.

Earlier this year a meeting was held involving officials from the health department, the pollution control board, waterworks department, IIT Kanpur, GSVM Medical College and representatives from AIIMS to discuss a response plan.

The meeting proposed clinical testing camps, monitoring of residents and treatment for patients showing symptoms. It was also suggested that patients requiring treatment would be referred to medical institutions for priority care.

However, most of these measures have yet to be implemented on the ground.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Haridutt Nemi said a new survey will now be conducted under revised guidelines to identify the entire affected population. The earlier testing was based on random sampling but the new plan aims to screen all residents in the pollution affected areas.

Officials said the health department has sought additional budget from the state government to carry out large scale screening of nearly 40,000 residents living along this industrial stretch of the Ganga.