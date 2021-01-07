Karnataka minister JC Madhuswamy in storm as video goes viral

Bengaluru: Karnataka Law Minister JC Madhuswamy, who is not new to controversies, was Thursday caught on camera abusing officials.

Losing his cool, the minister could be heard calling officials “rascals” and that he would kick them if they did not do their jobs well. The incident took place in Tumakuru while Madhuswamy was addressing a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting.

Minutes later, the video went viral, drawing sharp reactions from the Opposition parties and the public.

This is what he is heard saying in the video: “If I kick you, do you know where you will land, rascal? Am I here to tend donkeys? What did I tell you? You did nothing. Why didn't you do it? Which soap do you buy to wash your wife's clothes? Rascals -- what have you thought? Last time, I had told you (to finish the work). Why wasn't it completed?”

There has been no response from either the minister or the Karnataka government.

This is not the first time that the minister has courted controversy. In May 2020, when Madhuswamy had visited a lake in Kolar, a woman had approached him and alleged encroachment of the lake. The minister shot back saying “Aye, muccho bayi rascal (Aye, shut your mouth, rascal)”.

Several people shared the video online, condemning the minister.