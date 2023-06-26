Karnataka: Man Attacks Friend On Suspicion Of Affair With Wife, Drinks His Blood After Slitting Throat

Representational Image |

In a dreadful incident, a man in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly slashing the throat of his "friend" and drinking the blood oozing out, said reports. The accused attacked his friend as he suspected that the friend was having an affair with his wife, said police officials.

Accused got friend to shoot video

The friend who was attacked survived the attack on his life and is undergoing treatment, said the official. Police said that a small knife was used by the accused to attack Maresh.

The despicable incident took place in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur. The incident was also captured on a camera by a person, said reports.

Accused suspected an affair

The accused has been identified as Vijay. According to police, Vijay suspected that his friend named Maresh was having an affair with his wife. Vijay called up Maresh and asked him to meet.

The topic of "suspected affair" was brought up by Vijay when the two met. A heated argument broke out between after the topic was raised by Vijay. However, the argument turned violent and Vijay allegedly slit the throat of Maresh. In a horrific act, Vijay then went on to "drink" Maresh's flood, even as one of his friends kept filming the whole incident.

Police arrested accused after video went viral

The incident went viral and after police learnt about the case, it took action by arresting Vijay. Jagadisha Reddy, PSI, Kencharlahalli police station, informed that a case has been filed and that the police is searching for Babu, the man who shot the video.