Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Both states withdraw bus services until further notice

Bengaluru: The Karnataka-Maharashtra border remained tense on Sunday with both the states withdrawing bus services until further notice after the language row -- Marathi-versus-Kannada -- erupted yet again.

Stone pelting and ink-smearing campaigns on both sides have been going on over the past two days.

The flash point came when Kannada activists stoned Maharashtra State Transport buses in Kolhapur. Maharashtra immediately withdrew its services and Karnataka followed suit.

Trouble was brewing for some time when alleged Shiv Sena members painted Kannada signboards black at the famous Mahalakshmi temple in Kolhapur, which draws thousands of devotees from across the border.