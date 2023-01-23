Hijab Ban in Karnataka: Lawyers seek urgent hearing in SC, matter to be heard by 3 judge bench soon

Karnataka: A two-judge bench of SC had earlier given a split verdict on various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court order which upheld ban on Hijab in educational institutes. Lawyer seeks urgent hearing on the issue relating to Hijab in educational institutes in Karnataka.

A two-judge bench of SC has earlier given a split verdict on various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court order which upheld ban on Hijab in educational institutes. Lawyer seeks urgent hearing on the issue relating to Hijab in educational institutes in Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

The Supreme Court on September 22 had reserved its order on various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court's order upholding a ban on hijab in educational institutions. A bench comprising of justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia reserved its judgment after both the appearing parties concluded their arguments.

Arguments in the case

The arguments in the case that continued for 10 days, involved 21 lawyers from the petitioner's side and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi argued for the respondents.

The apex court heard several pleas against the Karnataka HC's judgment upholding the state administration's decision to direct educations institutions to prescribe uniforms.

While addressing the court, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing the petitioner, submitted that the state government circular that enforced a dress code has no reference to the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Countering the submission, the petitioner's lawyer Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid said that the respondent's arguments stated the examples of France Turkey, further adding that anything that expresses religious belief is not allowed to be displayed in public including a cross.

Several petitioners approached the top court challenging the Karnataka High Court's order upholding government's order to strictly enforce schools and colleges uniform rules. One of the appeals in the apex court alleged 'step-motherly behaviour of the government authorities preventing students from practicisng their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation'.

The appeal stated that the HC "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice- Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi- had earlier held that the prescription of the uniform is a reasonable restriction that students couldn't object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a hijab ban in education institutions saying that they are without merit.