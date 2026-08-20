Karnataka KPSC Recruitment Row: ED Probe Uncovers Alleged Paper Leak, Resort Training Racket; 18 Premises Raided | AI Representational Image

Bengaluru, Aug 20: A raid by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials on suspended Chairman of the Karnataka Public Service Commission Shivashankarappa Sahukar has revealed an interesting racket of 'paper leak and training center' run by the middlemen in the selection process.

The ED conducted raids on 18 premises across Karnataka, including the residence of KPSC Secretary and middlemen who used to carry out financial transactions on behalf of the selectors. The raid started on Wednesday and went on till Thursday evening, spanning over 46 hours. Along with Shivashankarappa Sahukar, the ED also questioned his daughters separately.

Earlier recruitments under scanner

During the interrogation, the ED learnt that apart from Veterinary doctors selections, where 400 vacancies were filled and the middlemen allegedly collected ₹80 lakh from the successful candidates, similar operations were carried out in the earlier recruitments conducted by the KPSC.

The candidates, who were willing to be part of this selection process and paid money, were taken to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru city, were given the question papers and were trained for two days in solving the question papers. After the ED inquiry was completed, the ED officials intimated the SIT officials about the pattern, asking them to probe into the earlier recruitment process of the KPSC.

Candidates seek approver status

Meanwhile, the ED has also contacted the students who had paid money to get selected as government Veterinary doctors through KPSC selection. When the ED started questioning their sources of income, especially being paid through cash, the candidates started pleading to become 'approvers', requesting the ED not to make them the accused, as it would affect their future.

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Sahukar's suspension and cash row

Karnataka Governor Thavarchand Gehlot had suspended Shivashankarappa after he had clandestinely got the job for his daughters as Industrial Extension Officers by producing false income certificates.

Subsequently, the issue of 'cash for job' video, where the middlemen had demanded ₹80 lakh from the aspirants of Veterinary doctors post, was leaked, leading to the suspension of the selection process itself.