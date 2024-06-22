 Karnataka: JD(S) Members Accused Of Extorting Money From Party MLC Suraj Revanna By Threatening To File False Case Of Sexual Abuse Against Him
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: JD(S) Members Accused Of Extorting Money From Party MLC Suraj Revanna By Threatening To File False Case Of Sexual Abuse Against Him

Karnataka: JD(S) Members Accused Of Extorting Money From Party MLC Suraj Revanna By Threatening To File False Case Of Sexual Abuse Against Him

The complaint was filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday based on which an FIR was registered against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Holenarasipura (Karnataka): A JD(S) worker and his kin were booked for allegedly trying to extort money from party MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him, police said.

The complaint was filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday based on which an FIR was registered against Chethan K S and his brother-in-law.

Chethan too lodged a police complaint on Friday, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Read Also
Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: JD(S) MP Refuses To Cooperate; SIT Focuses On Recovering On...
article-image

About Suraj Revanna

Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

In the complaint, Shivakumar alleged that Chethan became his friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.

Recently, Chethan asked for money to meet family expenses but when Shivakumar refused, the accused threatened to lodge a police complaint, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

Shivakumar claimed that Chethan demanded Rs 5 crore and later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Read Also
Face Off Between Karnataka & UP Cops Outside Ajeet Bharti's Noida Residence Over YouTuber's 'Rahul...
article-image

Case Registered Under Various Sections Of IPC

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Warm Weather Today: Check Weather Forecast For June 22 Here

Bengaluru Wakes Up To Warm Weather Today: Check Weather Forecast For June 22 Here

'Indiscipline': Aazad Samaj Party Directs Workers Not To Meet Chandra Sekhar Ravan Without Prior...

'Indiscipline': Aazad Samaj Party Directs Workers Not To Meet Chandra Sekhar Ravan Without Prior...

Shocking Video: Girls Tumble Out Of Moving School Van In Gujarat's Vadodara, Driver Arrested

Shocking Video: Girls Tumble Out Of Moving School Van In Gujarat's Vadodara, Driver Arrested

NIA Files Chargesheet Against 5 In Major Human Trafficking, Cyber Fraud Case

NIA Files Chargesheet Against 5 In Major Human Trafficking, Cyber Fraud Case

Assembly Election Preparation: EC Launches Electoral Roll Revision In Haryana, Maharashtra,...

Assembly Election Preparation: EC Launches Electoral Roll Revision In Haryana, Maharashtra,...