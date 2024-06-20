Face Off Between Karnataka & UP Cops Outside Ajeet Bharti's Noida Residence Over YouTuber's 'Rahul Gandhi To Replace Ram Temple With Mosque' Claim

YouTuber Ajeet Bharti said 3 cops from Karnataka Police arrived unannounced to his Noida residence to serve him notice |

Controversial YouTuber and independent journalist Ajeet Bharti on Thursday (June 20) thanked the Uttar Pradesh government and Noida Police for "taking away" Karnataka cops who had reportedly reached his residence in Noida to serve him a notice. The YouTuber took to social media platform X and shared an update. The Karnataka Police recently booked Ajeet Bharti in Bengaluru for allegedly making controversial comments against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

There was also a face off that broke out between Karnataka Police and Noida cops outside the YouTuber's house. Bharti said that he did not allow the Karnataka cops to enter his house and said Noida police intervened in time and took action. The YouTuber in his comment also said that he will file a case against journalist Mohammed Zubair.

Earlier, a video went viral on X that showed Ajeet Bharti standing in the balcony of his house and Karnataka Police officials at the gate of his house. Bharti also took to X and posted that three cops from Karnataka Police arrived unannounced to his Noida residence to serve him notice. The YouTuber also added that the work could have been done on email as well, and appeared to be suggesting that it was an attempt to intimidate him.

"Ajeet Bharti also confirmed that three cops Noida Police swung into action as soon as I informed them. The work that could have been done by an e-mail, three cops were sent to do that. @noidapolice sent as many as 5 officers and some constables to take them away. Thank you @Uppolice @myogiadityanath and Noida Police," posted Ajeet Bharti, thanking Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Noida Police.

Several handles on Thursday took to X and started sharing the video showing Karnataka cops at the gate of Ajeet Bharti's residence. They tagged UP CM Yogi Adityanath and UP Police and asked for quick action in the matter.

"Hello @Uppolice @noidapolice @myogiadityanath looks like Karnataka Police are trying to carry out an ILLEGAL arrest of @ajeetbharti in Noida. This is in full violation of states rights and extraterritoriality. Request you to arrest the criminals immediately," author and social media commentator Abhijit Iyer-Mitra posted.

"Unreal. First the Congress gets an FIR filed against @ajeetbharti for repeating what a Congressman said about another Congressman. Now three Karnataka cops have landed up at his home without intimating the UP Police that thankfully is intervening. But Democracy is not in danger," posted author Anand Ranganathan.

"As usual, Karnataka police has reached @ajeetbharti’s residence to harass him after Mohammad Zubair posted a video, where Ajeet was merely quoting Pramod Krishnam. Using intimidatory tactics against those who don’t submit seems to be the norm. Needless to say, Ajeet has all my support," posted Editor-in-Chief, OpIndia, Nupur J Sharma.

"It is shocking to see Karnataka Police use intimidatory tactics to silence @ajeetbharti. Ajeet is a prominent nationalist journalist. I stand for his freedom of expression! I appeal all to come out and support Ajeet unanimously!," posted journalist Pradeep Bhandari.

Why Did Karnataka Police Serve Notice To Ajeet Bharti?

An FIR was filed against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in Bengaluru, Karnataka, for his alleged comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Bharti had allegedly said that Rahul Gandhi's future plan is to bring back the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in place of the Ram Temple that was inaugurated earlier this year.

The FIR was filed by Bengaluru’s High Grounds police after a complaint by BK Bopanna, who is the legal cell secretary of the Congress government in Karnataka. He was booked under sections 153A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.