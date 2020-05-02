Karnataka issues notice to IAS officer who praises 'Tablighis donating plasma' and panned 'godi media'

"More than 300 Tablighi Heroes are donating their plasma to serve the country in New Delhi only. What about? #Godi Media? They will not show the works of humanity done by these heroes," Mohsin said in a tweet on April 27.

A 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre hailing from Bihar, Mohsin is currently serving as a secretary in the Backward Class Welfare Department. The state government said the show cause notice has been issued to the officer in connection with his tweet.

The Tablighi Jamaat was in news after thousands of its members who attended a congregation in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area in March tested positive for coronavirus. After attending the event, the group's members travelled to various parts of the country, with many of them carrying the virus.