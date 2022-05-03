Karnataka: India has joined likes of US, Israel in hitting back when borders are meddled with, says Amit Shah

Bengaluru: Asserting that India will not hesitate to strike back in case of a terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said India has joined the likes of the US and Israel in using this deterrent as a strategy. The surgical strikes carried out in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama is just an example.

He hauled the Congress over the coals for its pussyfoot response whenever a terror attack took place. Under the Congress regime, India used to only issue statements whenever terror attacks were carried out by Pakistan-backed extremists. That is now the past and things have changed under the Narendra Modi government, he said.

"Earlier only two nations, the United States of America and Israel, used to retaliate whenever someone meddled with their borders and military. Now due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our great nation India has joined that group," Shah said after inaugurating various projects including the Nrupathunga University, its academic block and various other projects.

Shah told the audience that after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks took place in Uri in 2016 and Pulwama in 2019, and we carried out surgical strikes and air strikes within 10 days inside Pakistan.

"Some people question how it (surgical strike and air strike) had any effect. I tell them that it (counter attack) has a huge impact. Now the entire world knows that no one can meddle with the Indian border, otherwise a befitting reply will be given," he said.

He also listed out the achievements of the Modi government including abrogation of Article 370, 35-A and steps taken to improve the education system in the country. Six new central universities, seven Indian Institutes of Management, seven Indian Institutes of Technology, 209 medical colleges, 320 universities and 5,709 new colleges came into being during the Modi regime, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 08:37 PM IST