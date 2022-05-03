Karnataka: Gang members attack man with beer bottles, machete at Mysuru bar

Mysore: Bannur Police booked five members of gang for attacking rival gang member with with beer bottles and a machete inside a bar.

Two were arrested in the case after CCTV camera installed at the bar captured the entire incident.

The victim, Dayanand, who belongs to another gang, is also a history-sheeter, the police have informed.

Speaking to India Today, Superintendent (SP) of Mysuru District, R Chethan said, "Two accused have been arrested so far, the rest of the accused are absconding. They had an old rivalry with the victim, Dayanand, who is also a rowdy-sheeter and hails from Bannur."

"Dayanand had mentioned mainly three names, and few others in the complaint. A probe is underway. The main reason for the attack is yet to be known. We are in search of absconding people", he added.

