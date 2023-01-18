Karnataka: Ignored Yediyurappa meets PM Modi in Delhi

(ANI Photo)

Bengaluru: In a surprise move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a separate meeting with Karnataka’s former chief minister Mr BS Yediyurappa in Delhi on the sidelines of the BJP’s national executive meeting on Monday.

The meeting, which came ahead of the crucial Assembly elections due in May, has created a flutter in the BJP state unit. BSY, known for his organisational skills, still has a large following. His political disciple and present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is no match to BSY’s strategy and skills to take along a wide cross-section of the voters.

Mr Yediyurappa was pushed to the sidelines by the BJP high command and snubbed by the PM during his visit to the state earlier this month. The meeting is seen by many as a patch-up and a possible role for the 79-year-old Lingayat strongman.

Mr Yediyurappa had lobbied hard to promote his son Mr BY Vijayendra, but the BJP high command had turned down his request multiple times. However, in August last year, he was included in the BJP’s parliamentary board with limited role in Karnataka politics. Ever since, the four-time CM has been maintaining a low profile.

Sources in Mr Yediyurappa’s office said that he had sought out the PM to invite him to the inauguration of the new domestic airport in Shivamogga, his hometown, on February 12. Modi agreed to come to Shivamogga and also address a rally. He is also expected to attend the Aero India show in Bengaluru on February 13.

Sources in the BJP say that BSY may not become the chief ministerial face of the party, but will play the role of a king-maker. Considering Mr Yediyurappa’s large base of supporters among Lingayats, he is expected to play a more active role in the coming days. Sources also hinted that Mr Yediyurappa might be meeting PM Modi again before the conclusion of the national executive meeting.

The BJP has been maintaining that Mr Bommai will be leading the party to elections, but he has come under flak for several issues. Apart from allegations of corruption, a massive protest by the Panchamasali Lingayats demanding reservation had caused a stir during the Legislative session held in Belagavi in December.