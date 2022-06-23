e-Paper Get App

Karnataka: I-T raids at educational institutions accused of tax evasion in Bengaluru

Separate teams raided various locations of two prominent educational institutions in the city from early in the morning. I-T officials were tightlipped as the raids were still in progress.

AgenciesUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
Seal of the Income Tax Department |

Bengaluru: Income Tax officials on Thursday raided two educational institutions in the city, suspected to have evaded taxes.

According to sources, the I-T sleuths were conducting raids since early morning on Sri Krishnadevaraya Education Institution, Reva University and Divyashree Institute and others in Bengaluru.

The raids were taking place in multiple locations simultaneously. Both corporate offices and education institute buildings were raided at more than 10 places.

Sources said that an I-T officers' team from the Karnataka and Goa Zone were conducting the raids. A team of 250 officers from the Income Tax Department were involved in the action.

The raids were being conducted following complaints that the institutes were charging heavy amounts of fees from foreign students, were blocking seats and indulged in tax evasion.

Sources in the I-T department said two institutions were on the I-T radar for quite some time.

They said the premises of key persons of the institutions were also searched.

I-T officials were tightlipped as the raids were still in progress.

(with agency inputs)

